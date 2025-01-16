Letter: Trump’s reluctance to testify at trial is telling

Donald Trump’s hush money case reached sentencing on Jan. 10. The 34 guilty verdicts were decided by a jury based on evidence and testimony under oath. The scale toward truth in any trial is made through threat of perjury for false input. It is the best that can be done in our democratic justice system.

After the sentencing, Trump continued to deny any illegal actions. His followers take him for his word. But if his word is the truth, then why did Trump not testify on his own behalf in the hush money case? I guess he does understand the word perjury.

In our times of rabid misinformation, this lack of testimony should open a few eyes for anyone who truly seeks a fair and just society.

Patrick Caldwell

Kailua

