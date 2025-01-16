Off the news: Hirono grills defense secretary nominee

Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono made her presence known during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for former “Fox and Friends” co-host Pete Hegseth, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as secretary of defense. She combatively questioned the nominee, telling him, “I hardly think you are prepared to do the job.”

Illinois senator and Iraq combat veteran Tammy Duckworth, who was raised in Honolulu, quizzed Hegseth on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes the Philippines and other countries bordering the South China Sea. When he could not name one ASEAN member, Duckworth said, “I suggest you do a little homework.”