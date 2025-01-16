A “hole” new world of bagels

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Today is National Bagel Day. Here are some options for bagels that are toast-ally perfect!

Kalia Cafe

Those looking for an East Coast adventure in the islands can flock to Kalia Cafe on Maui. The lox bagel ($17.59) features a toasted bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, red onion and tomato.

Other options include the White Rock ($11.99) which is a toasted bagel with eggs and cheddar cheese and bacon or sausage for an additional $2. The Paia bagel ($13.99) has cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and Everything Bagel seasoning.

Tali’s Bagels & Schmear

Tali’s Bagels & Schmear offers a variety of bagels as well as mini bagels. The indecisive can enjoy Tali’s original bagel flight ($11) which includes three mini bagels and three schmears of choice.

Enjoy a bagel sandwich like the Aww Zhuga Zhuga ($15), which features roasted bell peppers, onions, mozzarella and slow-cooked chicken breast drenched in housemade zhug (a cilantro based hot sauce with Middle Eastern spices). Snack on their bagel chips like the Li Hing Mui ($12, large) or the Everything bagel ($12, large).

Rise N Shine Kauai Cafe

Sweet and salty fans rejoice at Rise n Shine Kauai Cafe with bagel specials like the Lilikoi Bacon ($13.50) that features avocado, cream cheese, bacon and fresh lilikoi. Other options include the artichoke parmesan ($8), which is an everything bagel with an artichoke Parmesan spread, Italian seasoning and olive oil.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For a sweeter option, the Berry Melody ($7.50) features a plain bagel with cream cheese, strawberry, blueberry and a honey drizzle.

Big Time Bagels

Big Time Bagels is a weekend of bagel delights, open on Saturdays at the Kakaako farmers market and Sundays at the Kailua farmers market. Some of the bagel flavors include plain, everything, garlic onion and luau ($8 with cream cheese). Specials include The Becky ($16), which comes with bacon, two eggs, cheese and mayo. Choose from spreads like bacon jalapeño, wasabi, and honey goat cream cheese ($10, 1/2 pound).