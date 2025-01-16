A limited-edition lunar treat

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Big Island Candies Ala Moana (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1230) has a special gift box ($24) just in time for the Lunar New Year. It’s filled with 18 almond shortbread cookies and white-dipped almond shortbread cookies, and four macadamia nut toffees.

The almond cookies were inspired by the traditional Lunar New Year treat and come with the traditional red dot that symbolizes good luck, joy and happiness— but true to Big Island Candies signature style, this cookie retains its rectangular shape. All of these treats come in a striking red box featuring an illustration of two snakes (2025 is the Year of the Snake, according to Chinese astrology) and wrapped in a red bow for extra good fortune.

To order online, visit bigislandcandies.com.

Fine dining under a full moon

Chef Chai (1009 Kapiolani Blvd.) continues to host its monthly full-moon concerts with Grammy Award nominee and kumu hula Robert Cazimero. The next one is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Each concert begins with entertainment by Cazimero at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meal prepared by chef Chai Chaowasaree and his team. The price is $109 per person.

Guests will be treated to a sampler of appetizers, including kataifi and macadamia-nut-encrusted black tiger prawns, fresh ahi tartar and gravlax salmon roulade with cream cheese and crab meat.

The meal continues with entrees such as grilled beef tenderloin with mushroom foie gras puff, Mongolian-style lamb chops with brandy demi, Chilean seabass with pickled vegetables, oxtail soup with steamed white rice and vegetable terrine with Thai green curry sauce.

For dessert, guests may choose from white chocolate amore truffle with raspberry guava puree, chocolate lava cake with fresh berries and vanilla ice cream, or coconut cheesecake with Tahitian vanilla crème anglaise.

To book a reservation, visit chefchai.com.

A smooth-ie twist on morning coffee

Jamba Hawaii has launched two new cold-blended coffee smoothies. Buzzin’ Mocha Moo’d ($8.79, medium) and Coffee Dream Machine ($8.79, medium) are a fresh, flavorful twist on the morning routine and are meant to complement Jamba’s food offerings. Food offerings to pair with the new smoothies include the savory pretzel ($4.79,) and the cheddar tomato twist ($4.79).

The Buzzin’ Mocha Moo’d is a blend of Jamba’s rich chocolate moo’d base and frozen yogurt. The Coffee Dream Machine is a lighter option, with 2% milk, agave, coffee and frozen yogurt. It pairs well with Jamba’s fruit parfait or smoothie bowls.

To learn more, visit jambahawaii.com.

A bountiful buffet special

The Buffet at Hyatt in the Hyatt Regency Waikiki (2424 Kalakaua Ave.) is hosting a special Lunar New Year menu from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 (last seating is at 8 p.m.). The cost for the meal is $84 per person, $42 per child between ages 6 and 12 and free for keiki under age 5.

Diners will find a seafood and sushi station featuring Goose Point Oysters served with cocktail sauce and mignonette; poached shrimp cocktail with lilikoi cocktail sauce; ahi sashimi with shoyu, wasabi and pickled ginger; and various nigiri sushi and handrolls.

The cold station will feature won bok kimchi, housemade lomi salmon and truffled mac salad, among other items. The hot station will offer choi sum with garlic sauce, roasted Hawaiian kampachi with ponzu, spicy fettuccine alfredo, char siu pork tenderloin and various soups.

There will also be a carving station with prime rib, kalbi short ribs and salt-and-pepper shrimp. And, no meal would be complete without dessert — choose from ice cream, crème brûleé, fruit tarts, tiramisu and a chocolate fountain, among other sweets.

For more info, follow The Buffet at Hyatt on Instagram (@buffetathyatt).

Don’t let this deal slither away

Local chocolate boutique Chocolea Hawaii (2909 Lowrey Ave.) is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a sweet selection of Year of the Snake specials.

Customers will find a truffle set ($34.99) — nine pieces of freshly made gau from Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery in Chinatown topped with sesame seeds, smothered in Chocolea’s signature ganache and ready for gifting in an eye-catching snake-themed box.

Also available are Chocolea’s dark chocolate coins ($5.99) — a set of eight comes packaged in a lucky red envelope with a gold-embossed snake design. Those who want to go all out can opt for the January Specials Bundle ($42.99), which comes with the nine-piece gau truffle set, a lucky red envelope with eight chocolate coins and a Hibiki Whiskey truffle.

Order online at chocolea.com and follow the biz on Instagram (@chocoleahawaii).

A cute and cozy coffee kiosk

Coral Café (1010 S. King St.), a hidden gem inside the Medical Arts Building, reopened earlier this month and celebrated its delayed 15th anniversary on Jan. 9.

Owner Becca Fernandes had to close for two months while she recovered from open-heart surgery.

“Being the sole owner-operator of a small business means when you’re out of commission, your business is basically closed,” she notes. “I’ve survived two open-heart surgeries and my shop survived the pandemic. I’m very grateful to be back and symptom free so I can keep going.”

Coral Café has a sweet selection of lattes and espressos, including the mac nut latte ($7.50), which comes with a double-shot of espresso, mac nut syrup and a choice of whole or oat milk. Another popular choice is the Zebra Mocha ($7.75), which features Ghirardelli chocolate powder and white chocolate.

“I have loved the espresso beans I carry since 1995 when I first learned to be a barista,” she says. “It’s bold and smooth, and you can really taste the coffee.”

Follow the biz on Instagram (@coralcafehawaii).