Boost your tea

Calamansi — also called “Philippine lime” — has a tangy-sweet flavor. Like all citrus, it is high in vitamin C to boost our immune systems.

In Hawaii, we often find calamansi trees in backyards. Like lilikoi, or passion fruit, it grows on vines and originally came from South America. These similarities make the two fruits an ideal pairing for a tea.

Calamansi is easily squeezed to give up its juices; a lilikoi cut open yields juice, but also dozens of small black seeds surrounded by juicy pulp. The seeds are edible and have a satisfying crunch, but may be strained out if desired.

Calamansi Lilikoi Tea

Ingredients:

• 3 to 4 cups brewed black tea

• 4 to 6 calamansi

• 1 or 2 lilikoi

• Honey or sugar to taste (optional)

Directions:

Pour tea into a pitcher. Squeeze calamansi juice into the pitcher, straining out the seeds.

Cut lilikoi in half. Add juice and pulp to pitcher and mix well (or strain out the seeds if you prefer). Taste and add honey or sugar if desired.

Chill or serve over ice. Serves 2.