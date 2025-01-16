Miso happy

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Tomato bisque, clam chowder, oxtail soup — there are so many choices when it comes to warming up in this chilly weather (anything below 80 degrees is cold here in Hawaii). And, it’s the perfect time to indulge in this savory concoction. January is National Soup Month, so be sure to check out these “soup”-er selections.

Beef noodle soup

Beef noodle soup comprises stewed or braised beef, beef broth, vegetables and noodles, and is popular in East and Southeast Asia.

Fooki (98-199 Kamehameha Hwy., 808-484-9188) serves Taiwanese noodles, including its classic braised beef noodle soup, which comes with spicy fresh noodles, a hearty braised beef broth and topped with beef shank and vegetables.

Where else to find it: Hilo Rice Noodle Soup, TK Noodle House (Kailua-Kona), Umi Maui, Honolulu Noodle & Co.

Clam chowder

Clam chowder usually boasts a creamy broth with clams, diced potatoes, salted pork or bacon, onions and celery. Carrots, red wine vinegar and fresh herbs like parsley or thyme can also be added.

Pancakes and Waffles (multiple locations, pancakesandwaffleshawaii.com) has its own version and can be ordered in a sourdough bread bowl that comes out overflowing with the creamy clam chowder. It can also be ordered with a sandwich.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Where else to find it: Zippy’s, Lilikoi Bar and Grill (Kauai), Fish Hopper Seafood and Steaks (Kailua-Kona), Nico’s Pier 38, Paia Fish Market Waikiki

French onion soup

Traditional French onion soup usually comprises beef broth, a splash of wine and caramelized onions. It’s topped with hot, melted Gruyere cheese and is often complemented by warm baguettes.

New restaurant on the block Empire Steak House (1777 Ala Moana Blvd., 808-777-3100) carries the savory dish, along with a lobster bisque and soup of the day.

Where else to find it: Mama’s Fish House (Maui), Merriman’s (multiple locations), Little Joe’s Steakhouse

Oxtail soup

Oxtail soup boasts the flavorful meat, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, beef broth, bay leaves and potatoes.

Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen (2746 Kaimuki Ave., 808-732-1656) uses an original recipe for its oxtail soup, which is one of its original recipes. Its dish is topped with mustard cabbage and served with Chinese parsley, fresh grated ginger, rice and tsukemono.

Where else to find it: Zippy’s, Guieb Café, Tasty Crust (Maui), Smiley’s Local Grinds (Kauai)

Miso soup

Miso soup is a traditional Japanese dish consisting of a miso paste combined with a dashi stock, and often comes with tofu, seaweed and green onions.

It’s usually served with meals, as is the case with Akira Japanese Restaurant (1150 S. King St., 808-376-0928) where it is served with the biz’s teishoku menu, which comes with an appetizer, salad, pickles and rice.

Where else to find it: Genki Sushi, Nami Kaze Hawaii, Teishoku Restaurant

Pho

Pho is a Vietnamese soup that comprises broth, rice noodles, herbs and meat. Hoisin sauce and Sriracha are then usually added to the pho to enhance the flavor of the broth.

Pho Time (99-080 Kauhale St., 808-762-8989) has the gamut of options to choose from with meat options, including chicken, eye-round steak, brisket or customers can opt to combine them (there’s even a tofu option as well). For those that prefer a little kick, try its Bun Bo Hue, which is a spicy beef noodle soup.

Where else to find it: Cuu Long Vietnamese Restaurant, Pho Kim Anh (Kailua-Kona), Pho Kauai, Aloha Pho Maui

Ramen

Ramen is a Japanese noodle dish and includes wheat noodles served in a broth with soy sauce and miso being common flavors. Typical toppings include sliced pork, nori, menma and scallions.

Robata JINYA’s (1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100, 808-480-8577) tonkotsu black ramen boasts pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, a seasoned egg, garlic oil, fried onion and spicy sauce.

Where else to find it: Ramen-Ya, Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya, Lotus Ramen & Hibachi (Kauai), Tetsumen (Hilo), Tajima Ramen Maui

Rice noodle soup

Rice noodle soup comes in a variety of broths, including spicy Sichuan, pork, chicken and spicy-sour.

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle Hawaii’s (98-1005 Moanalua Road, 808-892-6888) chicken soup with fatty beef rice noodles comes with bok choy, chiba tofu, shiitake mushrooms, shimeji mushroom and tofu puffs. The biz also has a house special, which boasts its housemade broth, beef brisket, carrots, daikon and bok choy.

Where else to find it: Hilo Rice Noodles Soup, Fun Station, Heaven Chinese Noodle & BBQ Cafe

Sari sari

Sari sari is a popular Filipino stewed vegetable soup that can be found with sweetened broth, lechon (crispy roast pork), prawns, squid, pork belly or fish.

Julie’Z Restaurant’s (590 Farrington Hwy. Ste. 532, 808-693-8778) sari sari comes with pork, squash, ong choy, onions and tomatoes.

Where else to find it: Elena’s, Sari Sari Grill, Thelma’s Restaurant, Tante’s Fishmarket Restaurant & Bar (Maui)

Tomato bisque

Tomato bisque is a soup primarily made out of tomatoes and is smooth in texture. It can also include chunks of tomato, cream, chicken or vegetable stock, vermicelli and chunks of other vegetables.

Jolene’s Hawaii (multiple locations, joleneshawaii.com) offers tomato bisque as a side and is often complemented with its popular melts, including its spicy chicken melt, spring pesto melt, and of course, its popular grilled cheese.

Where else to find it: Ruscello, Aloha Salads, La Tour Café, Oasis on the Beach (Kauai), Merriman’s, Mama’s Fish House (Maui)