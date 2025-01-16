Musubi and more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Until recently, The Musubi Truck had a single site in Kapaa on Kauai that opened in 2020, but it gained two additional locations on the island in 2024.

“To continuously create, grow and provide authentic local grinds for our island community are just a few of our main inspirations to always pursue the next opportunity,” says co-owner Kelly Kakalia.

The company sells enhanced versions of the familiar comfort food —Spam musubi — along with many other popular items.

For example, it serves a variety of bentos and poke bowls, slushies and ice cream floats, and also added a fully loaded loco moco ($18) to its newest location.

The loco moco consists of two housemade beef patties, two fried eggs, brown gravy and sauteed onions over a bed of white rice. (The white rice may be replaced with fried rice.)

One of customers’ top go-to items is the miso chicken musubi ($15). It features miso-marinated chicken wrapped in steamed rice and nori, garnished with green onions and drizzled with kabayaki sauce, and served with a side of house miso sauce.

“Served exclusively at our newest Kalapaki Musubi Truck location is our breakfast menu till 10 a.m. daily,” Kakalia says. “This includes the comeback of our Dawn Patrol Musubi — Portuguese sausage and fried egg wrapped in steamed rice and nori (and) sprinkled with furikake and garlic aioli with a side of ketchup for a price of $14. Our breakfast bento consists of Portuguese sausage, Spam and scrambled eggs over Johnny’s fried rice for a price of $10.”

Throughout the year, The Musubi Truck donates meals to nonprofit organizations. The business also has a Feed the Keiki Program, where a $5 donation can buy a free keiki meal — one Spam musubi, a bag of chips and a juice — for a child in need.

Kakalia’s favorite thing about The Musubi Truck is the staff’s dedicated team players.

“We have had abundant growth lately, and hope for progressiveness always. To perfect our service and recipes is something we are always focusing on and striving for, as well as improving in even the small things.”

The Musubi Truck

Three locations on Kauai

Web: themusubitruck.square.site

Instagram: @themusubitruck

How to order: Website, in person or over the phone

How to pay: Cash, credit cards