Never a Mits-steak

I grew up in a house eating chicken, turkey and fish, but this was a “rare” week with steaks!

The past ‘meats’ the present

Charthouse Waikiki (1765 Ala Moana Blvd.) recently underwent a renovation that maintained the charm of the establishment. From a new bar made of monkeypod wood to gorgeous mosaic walls, the renovations may be new but the timeless menu remains the same. Joey’s Famous Garlic Prime Steak ($65) was fantastic, and enjoying it while the sun set over the horizon was like the perfect sear on a steak … the finishing touch that made it all sizzle.

Visit charthousewaikiki.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@charthousewaikiki).

No cry wen you at Wai Kai

Would you believe this past week was my first visit to Wai Kai? I’m a food writer, not a surfer, so I left it to the pros in the wave pool while I dined at The Lookout (91-1621 Keoneula Blvd.) The first dish presented to me was the char-grilled rib eye ($28), which was cooked to a perfect medium rare, seasoned generously and melted in my mouth with each bite. There were also mushrooms, onions and chimichurri sauce. Out of all of the dishes I had, this was my favorite. Talk about a fun combination of surf and turf!

Visit waikailookout.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@waikaiexperience).

One fish, two fish, redfish … steak?

Redfish Waikiki (2375 Ala Wai Blvd.) has fish is in the name, but you’ll be surprised at how great the other dishes are. The 10-ounce New York Strip ($39) was juicy from the garlic ogo butter and paired well with the crinkle fries. Insider tip? Ask for the shrimp and garlic noodles ($26) with a side of gochujang and watch your taste buds dance in a savory celebration.

Visit redfishpoke.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@redfishpoke).