New year, new food

After all the holiday feasts, now is the perfect time to hit the reset button and rethink your bond with food.

You may have heard of Veganuary, an initiative encouraging people to go plant-based in January to raise awareness about the benefits of removing animal products from their diets. In 2024, 1.8 million worldwide signed up for the challenge.

If you’re wondering where to start, here are some of my favorite vegan-friendly restaurants on Oahu.

• Tane Vegan Izakaya – This is the first and only strictly plant-based sushi and izakaya in Hawaii. Try the Manila dune sushi roll ($20) with tempura pumpkin, spiced burdock, shredded tofu, avocado crema, chile and renkon chips. Visit tanevega.com.

• Istanbul Hawaii — This biz delights with exceptional Mediterranean cuisine and a vibrant atmosphere. The brunch menu’s simit and eggs ($27) with a Turkish sesame-pomegranate molasses bagel, vegan sunny-side-up eggs, cashew butter and Moma’s jam is the ideal Sunday feast. Visit istanbulhawaii.com

• natuRe Waikiki — This modern French restaurant in Waikiki has a farm-to-table concept using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients. The six-course tasting menu is available in regular (Hale $120) or plant-based (Aina $100) options and served in a cozy dining room or at the chef’s counter. Visit naturewaikiki.com.

• Island Vintage Wine Bar — Located in Royal Hawaiian Center, this biz caters to diverse dietary preferences, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options clearly labeled. I love the vegan curried quinoa plate ($24.95) with tofu, nuts, cranberry, avocado, papaya and roasted purple sweet potato. Visit islandvintagewinebar.com.

• Peace Cafe — This delightful gem on King Street is a testament to the vision and passion of its Japanese owner and chef, Shota Terai and his wife, Yukako. It features 100% vegan menus and dishes free of MSG and sugar. Hearty entrees include the peace sampler ($16) with hijiki, tofu scramble, yuzu carrot, cucumbers, tomatoes, mung beans, tofu poke and nori flaks, avocado, mixed greens, clover sprouts, TVP (textured vegetable protein), sesame, kale, house dressing and rice. Visit peacecafehawaii.com.

Join the global community exploring veganism. You can register for Veganuary at veganuary.com to receive daily emails with meal ideas, recipes and tips on the importance of what we eat – it’s never too late to start anew!