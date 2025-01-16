Wagyu gotta be kidding me, I’m just a grill

I’ve never owned a designer handbag, driven an expensive car, flown in first class or dined at a Michelin star restaurant. Despite my million-dollar personality, my idea of luxury is leaving the air conditioning on without worrying about my electricity bill. I suppose I would need air conditioning in the first place to even experience that luxury. Regardless, that’s just an example to set you up for the notion that your friend, Becky Mits, does not indulge in the “finer” things in life.

I had heard of Han no Daidokoro by reputation. One of my very best friends (you know who you are) had been there for a celebration and said it was “fine.” However, she left, and I quote, “still hungry.”

With full disclosure, I was invited to the opening of Han No Daidokoro’s Waikiki location and got a comped meal.

Have you ever met a cheerleader who was beautiful, charming, loud and constantly got tossed in the air in high school because she was small? That’s what this restaurant was like: small, beautiful and charming, but quite loud in decor with portraits of James Dean, Audrey Hepburn, Elvis and Marilyn Monroe on the walls. These portraits literally twinkled in the light. Please do not ask me why a Japanese-style Korean barbecue restaurant has portraits of American icons on the walls. It’s sort of like asking me why my Japanese parents gave their daughter the most American name ever: Becky. It’s confusing, oddly placed and I won’t be able to give you a serious answer.

At this opening, the media got a special, curated course that isn’t on the main menu. I think it’s important to tell you this because it’s sort of like a first date: Of course you’re going to wear your best outfit and be your most charming self in the beginning. I will say, if this invite to Han no Daidokoro was a first date? I’d definitely swipe right for a second one. After all, I’m just a grill — I mean, I’m just a girl.

The night started off with a salt salad ($13), which was refreshing, crunchy and had a nice tang to set my palate up for all the meat I was about to consume. We were also served individual kimchi ($6), which I reserved to have with the main course. Then, it was time for the yakiniku goodness. When the meat was presented, you could hear an audible gasp around the room. The marbling on each piece was exceptional, and like I mentioned, breathtaking.

We had A5 wagyu and washu beef presented to us. The Miyazaki washu beef featured a rib roll, an outside skirt and a bottom flap. The Miyazaki wagyu beef we had was rib cage, rib roll and rib-eye. I’m going to be honest. I don’t know what any of that means, nor do I know which part of the cow it belongs to. Here’s what I do know: With every bite, the meat melted in my mouth and chewing was extremely minimal. That’s how tender it was. The sizzle of each cut on the grill danced around my ears like music, and maybe that’s one of the reasons Elvis’ portrait is displayed on the wall.

My favorite cuts were the Miyazaki wagyu rib roll and an a la carte rib cap, especially when dipped in the wine butter sauce. I opted to have my meat with white rice because despite the American name, I’m still Japanese at heart.

And perhaps my Japanese heart continues to beat with love for Han no Daidokoro, because I’ve never had meat that good in my life. The night ended on an even sweeter note with a scoop of rich marscapone ice cream ($7).

I want the record to reflect that this is an elevated experience, so take that into consideration when analyzing price points, like the Miyazaki beef signature course ($150 per person) or the Miyazaki and washu beef signature course ($120 per person). Does it make a difference that I didn’t pay for this meal? Possibly. Doesn’t everything taste better when it’s free? Nevertheless, I would go back and eat there on my own dime, which is saying a lot for someone who won’t even splurge on air conditioning.

Apologies to my very best friend, but I’m going to have to refute her claim of the restaurant being “fine.” In fact, I’d say my experience was simply “finer.”

Han no Daidokoro

Address

2380 Kuhio Ave. No. 104,

Honolulu

Phone

808-200-2729

Hours

3-10 p.m. daily

Website

hannodaidokoro.com

Instagram

@hannodaidokoro

Food: 5/5

Price: $ $ $ $

Ambiance: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Parking: $8, validated for 2 hours