Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, January 16, 2025 71° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

HPD major nominated to lead state agency

By Peter Boylan

Today

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

2022 SEPTEMBER 15 CTY HPD TRAINING HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department invited the media to their Waipahu training academy, Ke Kula Makai, as part of a campaign to encourage more recruits to become law enforcement officers. Pictured speaking is HPD Captain Mike Lambert.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

2022 SEPTEMBER 15 CTY HPD TRAINING HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department invited the media to their Waipahu training academy, Ke Kula Makai, as part of a campaign to encourage more recruits to become law enforcement officers. Pictured speaking is HPD Captain Mike Lambert.

STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Jordan Lowe: </strong> <em>He is stepping down, but Gov. Josh Green wants him to remain with the administration </em>
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Jordan Lowe:

He is stepping down, but Gov. Josh Green wants him to remain with the administration

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 HPD Major Mike Lambert, shown at the Waipahu Police Training Academy, was nominated to be the next director of the state Department of Law Enforcement.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022

HPD Major Mike Lambert, shown at the Waipahu Police Training Academy, was nominated to be the next director of the state Department of Law Enforcement.

2022 SEPTEMBER 15 CTY HPD TRAINING HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department invited the media to their Waipahu training academy, Ke Kula Makai, as part of a campaign to encourage more recruits to become law enforcement officers. Pictured speaking is HPD Captain Mike Lambert.
STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Jordan Lowe: </strong> <em>He is stepping down, but Gov. Josh Green wants him to remain with the administration </em>
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 HPD Major Mike Lambert, shown at the Waipahu Police Training Academy, was nominated to be the next director of the state Department of Law Enforcement.