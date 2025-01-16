HPD major nominated to lead state agency

HPD Major Mike Lambert, shown at the Waipahu Police Training Academy, was nominated to be the next director of the state Department of Law Enforcement.

He is stepping down, but Gov. Josh Green wants him to remain with the administration

2022 SEPTEMBER 15 CTY HPD TRAINING HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department invited the media to their Waipahu training academy, Ke Kula Makai, as part of a campaign to encourage more recruits to become law enforcement officers. Pictured speaking is HPD Captain Mike Lambert.

The director of the state Department of Law Enforcement is stepping down and a Honolulu Police Department major has been nominated to replace him, according to Gov. Josh Green.

Jordan Lowe, who became the first director of the stand-alone state department last year, and Green arrived at a mutual decision to transition to new leadership, Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in an interview.

“I’m really appreciative of the service Jordan gave us for two years. It’s not uncommon for executive branch teams to have some turnover at two years. We’re right at that point. It was a very difficult job to stand up the DLE. It’s a job that, when you’re doing it, it draws a lot of criticism. I do believe he’ll stay with our administration in a new capacity … we’re looking forward to bringing (HPD Maj.) Mike Lambert on, who’s been a personal friend and a colleague for many years,” said Green. “It was very challenging because the dynamic between DLE, the Honolulu Police Department, the Attorney General’s office, and creating something new is not an easy task. It’s a hard job to create something, and for that, I’m thankful (to Lowe).”

Green wants Lowe to remain with the administration in a role that allows him to use his experience, talent and knowledge. That decision is Lowe’s to make..

Between fireworks, guns, people living on the street and other law enforcement challenges there are “a million things to do,” said Green.

A spokesperson for DLE referred questions to the governor’s office. Lowe testified before state lawmakers about the DLE’s budget needs Jan. 9.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Lowe has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience and worked as director of the Department of Law Enforcement and Deputy Director for Law Enforcement for the Department of Public Safety since 2020.

During his career Lowe worked as the chief investigator for the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, chief special agent at the Department of Taxation, resident agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and as a special agent for the Internal Revenue Service.

Lambert, a former HPD officer of the year who leads the department’s narcotics/vice division, was one of four finalists in 2022 to serve as HPD chief before the police commission picked Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan. Lambert also supervised HPD’s Ke Kula Makai training division.

He has more than 22 years of experience in law enforcement and a “proven track record of leadership and community engagement” and is “poised to bring innovative and effective strategies to enhance the department and provide safety for our community,” according to Green.

“Mike is an outstanding member of the Honolulu Police Department and I’m confident he’ll be a good leader with the DLE. I’ve gotten to know Mike over the years and am impressed by his enthusiasm and unique, problem solving abilities. His departure is a loss for us here at HPD. I’m glad he’ll be going to a partner agency and I look forward to working with him,” Honolulu police Logan told Honolulu police commissioners during their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Logan wished Lowe well, thanked him for his service and said Lambert will have his full support during the confirmation process. Lambert was very good at mentoring subordinates, Logan said, and HPD has “experienced commanders ready to step in.”

“I also want to assure the community that our efforts on game rooms and other drug-related crimes, gambling and human trafficking will continue,” Logan told police commissioners.

Carrie K.S. Okinaga, vice chair of the commission, said she is excited to have someone in state law enforcement who understands the county police department and noted that Logan came from the state.

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity,” said Okinaga, during Wednesday’s meeting.

Green lauded Lowe for playing an “instrumental role” in establishing the DLE as its own agency, ensuring a “strong foundation” for its mission of statewide public safety.”

“His vision, dedication, and meaningful contributions have left an indelible mark on the department, and we thank him for his years of service to Hawaii,” said Green, who worked closely with Lambert on homelessness.

Lambert will start his new role Feb. 1.

“It is an honor to be nominated as Director of the State Department of Law Enforcement,” said Lambert. “I am committed to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners, community leaders and residents to ensure a safer, stronger Hawaii. Together, we will address the challenges facing our state and build on the department’s foundation of excellence and accountability.”

Deputy Jared Redulla will serve as interim director in the meantime. Lambert’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

“We really do wish Maj. Lambert well. I thinks its going to be an exciting position for him … and I think the state will benefit,” said commission Chair Doug Chin, a former Honolulu deputy prosecuting attorney and state attorney general.

DLE is the state’s “primary law enforcement entity” that “aims to preserve public peace, prevent crime, and protect individuals and property” and oversees the nearly 300 deputy sheriffs working statewide.

The department administers statewide programs to “ensure public safety, safeguard state property, and enforce laws” conducts criminal investigations involving its own employees or against state property.

“A significant focus is placed on the development, coordination, and implementation of a comprehensive Homeland Security program for the state. This involves collaboration with federal, state, county, and private sector stakeholders to address security concerns and ensure the safety of the state of Hawaii,” according to the department.

The state department is dealing with several investigations involving its own personnel, started by Lowe and his team as part of an effort to clean up the culture with a new mission.

A dozen deputy sheriffs have had their law enforcement powers restricted following arrests and internal investigations that started in 2024.

Five deputy sheriffs were arrested last year, four in connection with a single investigation and a fifth accused while off duty of pulling a weapon on a fisherman. That charge was dropped and the deputy returned to full duty.

None of the four deputies arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of inappropriate conduct involving a Black trainee have been charged since their arrests in June.

Four other deputies were placed on “restriction of police authority,” on June 10 in connection with an incident involving a homeless woman at the state Capitol. In that case, two deputies were allegedly ordered to transport the woman away from the Capitol and dropped her off at Sandy Beach Park.

The other deputies allegedly used force to detain the woman at the Capitol but did not file use-of-force reports, per department policy.

A fifth deputy suspended in connection with that ­incident, 32-year-old Jordan J. Kagehiro, took his own life in August amid allegations from colleagues that he was being pressured by department investigators.

Department of Law Enforcement officials have said Kagehiro was both a witness and part of that investigation, but denied the allegations made in a letter from one of his fellow suspended deputies.