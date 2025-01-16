Prickly dissent colors opening day of Hawaii Legislature
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Senate President Ronald Kouchi, left, took the gavel from Sen. Lorraine Inouye. Kouchi said reducing wildfire risks statewide is a top priority for lawmakers.
Nadine Nakamura delivered her first speech as Hawaii’s first female House speaker. She spoke about the hardships of her 97-year-old mother’s generation.
Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto, right, clapped alongside fellow representatives on Wednesday. Iwamoto defeated former House Speaker Scott Saiki, clearing the way for new House leadership this session.
Senate minority leader Brenton Awa spoke during the opening of the 33rd Hawaii Legislature’s session Wednesday.
Hawaii senators took their oath, administered by Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, top right, during the opening of the legislative session Wednesday at the state Capitol.