Aces wild as No. 4 UH trumps No. 19 Princeton
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH’s Kristian Titriyski took a swing against Princeton’s Mason Rice on Wednesday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH middle Justin Todd pounded the ball against Princeton’s Mason Rice and Ethan Wells. Below, Warriors Adrien Roure, left, Tread Rosenthal, ‘Eleu Choy, Justin Todd and Clay Wieter celebrated a post during Wednesday’s match at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.