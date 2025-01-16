UH’s Visaya claims Big West honor again

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii junior Azuma Visaya won a second consecutive Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week Award on Wednesday.

Visaya, who is from Honolulu and went to high school in Florida, won two matches at No. 1 singles against Arkansas.

Visaya, ranked No. 77, beat Bozo Barun 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9) on Thursday, and Lukas Palovic 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-7) on Friday.

Chaminade hoops swept by Fresno Pacific

The Chaminade women’s basketball team jumped out to a big first-quarter lead, but couldn’t hold it and lost 74-70 in overtime to Fresno Pacific on Wednesday in Fresno, Calif.

Angela Whitfield and Breanna Hurt each scored 11 points for the Sunbirds (8-9, 4-6 PacWest).

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Sameera Elmasri had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Kali Jones added 15 rebounds for the Silverswords (5-11, 4-6), who led 26-8 entering the second quarter.

>> Jonah Geron scored 30 points as the Fresno Pacific men’s team beat Chaminade 92-83.

Jackson Last scored 22 points for the Silverswords (12-5, 6-4).

The Sunbirds improved to 6-12, 3-7.