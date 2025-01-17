Letter: Consider health impacts of fireworks, firecrackers

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Gov. Josh Green needs to work with Hawaii’s legislators to totally ban all fireworks in Hawaii.

Loud noise impacts hearing and mental health. Noise pollution contributes to negative cardiovascular effects in humans, increased incidence of coronary disease. Pets experience stress, fear and anxiety. Respiratory issues from the released toxic gases can cause severe reactive airways dysfunction syndrome (RADS) in healthy people, and a disastrous effect on those with lung ailments. Toxic substances added to create colorful bursts contaminate the air we breathe.

What an uncaring society. Is that the tradition?

Patricia Blair

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter