Letter: Contextualizing the rise and fall of a flawed man

I am certain that deep down, alone inside his mind and away from all the sycophants, he hates himself more than I could ever dislike him. He knows that he is lying. His actions are dark and hurtful on the outside because it’s even darker and more tormented on the inside. Don’t let the smiles and celebration mislead you.

Money and privilege have helped him avoid any real consequences. But have no doubt what is driving this farce: a vast self-deception and self-hatred that can never be satisfied. Unfortunately, he is in a position to cause real damage to so much and to so many.

I need to remind myself, though, that this too will pass, even if I never see it. He will ultimately be a casualty of his own hatred. Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius told us the best revenge is to not be like your enemy.

Kalani Perry

Keaau, Hawaii island

