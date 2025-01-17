Letter: Strange times as felon ascends to White House

Friday, January 17, 2025
The United States is a strange nation, where a sentenced felon and former president becomes the president of our nation once again. We definitely are unique among the democracies, possibly a first. Usually such items make the news when a democratic government is overthrown.
Please tighten your seat belts and hold on to your seats, as we are about to take off into a storm.
Birendra Singh Huja
Waialae Iki
