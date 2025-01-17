Letter: Who is responsible for New Year’s Eve tragedy?

Flowers are placed in a bucket Jan. 2 in the driveway of the Keaka Drive home where a New Year’s fireworks explosion killed four people.

Your stories on the New Year’s Eve tragedies have made the point that enforcement of fireworks laws has been inadequate. While poring through horrifying descriptions of fatalities and gruesome injuries to children, I have not found out who owned the house full of illegal fireworks, who bought the aerial “cake” that fell over and set off the illegal cache, and who lit it.

Who are those people, and is anything going to happen to them?

Christopher Moylan

Manoa

