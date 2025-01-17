Off the news: Judges’ retirement age: up to 75 from 70?

In the mix of hundreds of bills that the 2025 Legislature will consider is another try at raising the mandatory retirement age of state judges, from the current age 70 to 75.

Senate Bill 175 seeks to put a proposed amendment to the state Constitution on the next election ballot; ultimately, it would be up to voters to decide whether or not to raise the age.

It’s worth noting that twice before — in 2014 and in 2006 — voters rejected a proposal to raise judges’ retirement age. But the old proposals were to raise the age to 80 — not to 75. Stay tuned.