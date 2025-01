Hawaiian Airlines has begun its second round of merger-related layoffs, and on Thursday issued WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices to 61 of its noncontract workforce based in Honolulu.

The reductions are tied to March 17, when some of Hawaiian’s 1,300 noncontract workforce complete six-month interim roles within the combined company. Alaska Air Group, parent company of Alaska Airlines, announced Sept. 18 that it had completed its $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings, parent company of Hawaiian Airlines. The merger is the first major U.S. airline combination since 2016, when federal regulators allowed Alaska to merge with Virgin America.

Hawaiian spokesperson Alex Da Silva said in a statement, “We expect some additional non-contract interim positions tied to specific integration milestones to conclude once projects are completed over the next year.”

But Da Silva added that the “vast majority of our approximately 1,300 Hawaiian Airlines non-contract employees received a permanent or interim position based in Hawaii to continue to support Hawaiian’s extensive operational presence across the islands and our ongoing integration work with Alaska Airlines.”

This latest round of layoffs follows an October announcement that 57 noncontract workers in Hawaii and another 16 noncontract workers from the mainland would be laid off as of Dec. 17. Hawaiian had said earlier “major integration milestones” will run into 2026 with some jobs eliminated but other, mostly front-line jobs opening up.

“More than 6,000 unionized positions at Hawaiian Airlines are unaffected, and we are committed to maintaining and growing union-represented jobs — which comprise more than 80% of Hawaiian’s employee base,” Da Silva said. “This year, we plan to hire for hundreds of Hawaii-based positions, including pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and various roles in airport operations across the islands. Our combined organization now employs nearly 28,000 people, including over 7,000 who reside in the state of Hawaii.”

Preservation of union jobs was a major concern by leaders, including Gov. Josh Green, who issued a statement in August, about a month before the merger was approved, saying, “Over the past several months, my administration and I have worked with the leadership of Alaska Airlines to carefully review the potential impacts of a consolidation, and we insisted that any changes expand travel options for our residents and preserve union jobs.”

Green added, “Alaska has reinforced commitments to our state and will maintain the Hawaiian Airlines brand, preserve and grow union jobs in our Hawaii, as well as continue to provide crucial passenger and air cargo service to, from, and within the islands.”

Da Silva said employees whose jobs have been eliminated have been encouraged to apply for other opportunities at the airline.

“As we bring more 787s and invest in our Hawaii operations, including through the recent opening of our second Premier Club in Kahului, a new premium lounge in Honolulu, and additional flying with Hawaiian Airlines aircraft, we are continuing to hire for positions across the state,” he said. “We expect to receive three more Boeing 787s this year, including two by the summer. We currently operate two 787s and have an order for 12 aircraft.

“These employees have done important work to integrate our airlines in the initial stages of our combination, and we are supporting them in their career transition with both a retention and a severance package, as well as job placement serv­ices,” Da Silva said. “We are encouraging employees to apply for available jobs at Alaska or Hawaiian, and we may also extend some interim positions between now and March.”