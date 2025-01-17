On the Move: The University of Hawaii Foundation

Swipe or click to see more

The University of Hawaii Foundation has annonced the following new directors:

>> Tammy Salyers as director of human resources. Salyers joins the foundation with more than 20 years’ experience, including as director of human resources at Hawaii Behavioral Health and positions at numerous industries on the mainland from Buffalo, N.Y., to Phoenix.

>> Cathy Lee Chong as director of donor relations. Chong joins the foundation with more than 30 years’ experience in media relations, branding, fundraising and strategic planning, including as assistant vice president of communications for Chaminade University, director of creative services and marketing at Hawaii Pacific University and director of communications at ‘Iolani School.

>> Simplicio Paragas as director of communications. Paragas joins the foundation with more than 20 years of editorial and communications experience, including positions at the communication office of Chaminade University, The Honolulu Advertiser, as well as publisher and founder of Inside Out Hawaii magazine.

