Krueger earns cross country honor

Star-Advertiser
Moanalua freshman Sadie Krueger was named the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Cross Country Player of the Year on Thursday.
Krueger won the HHSAA meet in early November with a 5K time of 18:04.22, which was nearly 16 seconds ahead of the runner-up. She is the first from Moanalua to receive the Gatorade honor in girls cross country.
The Gatorade honor is awarded to student-athletes who excel in their sports, in the classroom and in the community.
Krueger, who has maintained a 3.86 GPA, has worked the concession stand at Moanalua football games and served as a marshal at middle school cross country meets.