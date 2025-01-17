Krueger earns cross country honor

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Moanalua freshman Sadie Krueger was named the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Cross Country Player of the Year on Thursday.

Krueger won the HHSAA meet in early November with a 5K time of 18:04.22, which was nearly 16 seconds ahead of the runner-up. She is the first from Moanalua to receive the Gatorade honor in girls cross country.

The Gatorade honor is awarded to student-athletes who excel in their sports, in the classroom and in the community.

Krueger, who has maintained a 3.86 GPA, has worked the concession stand at Moanalua football games and served as a marshal at middle school cross country meets.