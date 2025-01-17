Mililani continues perfect season

Mililani continued its perfect season and clean sheet Thursday against Campbell.

Jaslene Cayetano scored on a free kick and assisted on Leila Leano’s goal as Mililani defeated Campbell 2-0 in the semifinals of the OIA girls Division I tournament at Kaiser.

“Jas and Leila, in the beginning of the season they had more assists than scoring,” Mililani coach Brendyn Agbayani said. “Jaslene is our set-up player. She’s a very unselfish player. She knows when to take her shot and when to assist.”

Mililani (12-0) has not allowed a goal in 10 games played this season. Two games were forfeited by their opponents. The Trojans have scored 61 goals.

“I feel that I have two of the best center backs in the state in Kyla O(kamoto), she’s our anchor, and Camryn Kunihisa. They play with each other in club and you can tell. That’s the statistic (no goals allowed) I’m most proud of. It’s not the goals, I know we score a lot of goals.”

Mililani, the West’s No. 1 seed, will face Waipahu for the title Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kaiser.

The Trojans will be seeking their 21st OIA crown.

“We’re super excited for that,” Cayetano said. “We’ve been working, we’ve been training our butts off for this moment and we hope to bring the OIA title home this year.”

Campbell (9-3-1) will play Kaiser for third place today at 7 p.m. at Moanalua.

Campbell, the West’s No. 3 seed, was the defending OIA champion. If the Sabers can take any consolation in Thursday’s result, it is that it was the Trojans’ narrowest margin of victory this season.

“I thought we broke them down,” Campbell coach James Curran said. “We dictated the game and dominated the pace and a lot of the aspects in the first half. We were unlucky. Set pieces, we’re still trying to get our girls to clean up defending and man-marking.”

The semifinalists and the OIA’s No. 5 and 6 teams will represent the league at the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA tournament, which starts Jan. 27.

The Trojans nearly scored in the eighth minute when Cayetano was about to run onto a through ball down the middle of the field, but Sabers goalkeeper Mia Wurtz ran well off her line and blocked the ball.

Cayetano broke through a short time later on a bit of a gift.

Cayetano’s 33-yard free kick off the right side should have been handled by Wurtz, but the ball bounced off her hands and into the goal to put Mililani up 1-0 at 9:38.

Cayetano drew the foul that led to the free kick.

“What was going on through my head was just chipping the ball,” said Cayetano, who added she was attempting to connect with a teammate. “Coach was telling me on the side to just chip it in and let the players handle it, but then it went in. So I’m glad it did.”

The Trojans went up 2-0 at 28:51 on Leano’s goal off a free kick from Cayetano. The ball was sent in from the right side and found Leano, who booted it in from the middle of the field about 12 yards out.

“When I’m in the box, I just try to move around as much as I can and lose my defender and be an option,” Leano said. “It was lucky enough that it popped through and I was just there at the right time.”

Mililani’s Rylee Unebasami made three saves, while Campbell’s Wurtz finished with seven.