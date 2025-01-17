Waipahu girls soccer coach won’t get air time as Marauders beat Kaiser in 2 OT

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Waipahu girls soccer coach Brent Murakami normally serves as a Spectrum Sports analyst for OIA finals.

This year, thanks to the Deizha Lyn Jacinto-to-Erin Kumasaka connection, he’ll be on the sidelines coaching the Marauders in Saturday’s title game.

Kumasaka used the back of her head to knock in a corner kick from Jacinto in double overtime as Waipahu beat host Kaiser 1-0 in the OIA Division I semifinals Thursday.

“This is the biggest accomplishment,” Murakami said. “Of course, we want to win on Saturday. But to get to the championship game of D-I, I mean Waipahu and soccer, you don’t put those two things together.”

Waipahu (11-1-0) will play Mililani for the OIA title Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kaiser. The Marauders have won two OIA championships at the D-II level, in 2012 and 2017.

“Even since freshman year or vars(ity), we’ve been working our way up one seed each time and we finally made it to the championship, which is really great,” Jacinto said.

Jacinto’s corner kick from the left side found Kumasaka in the middle of the 6-yard box and she headed the ball firmly into the goal at 92:39.

“I saw Deizha kick the ball and I saw it coming right at me,” Kumasaka said. “I knew I wanted to make contact and be aggressive. As soon as I hit the ball, I closed my eyes and they showed me the video playback. It actually hit the back of my head and I spun and headed it in the goal. I’ll take it.”

Said Jacinto: “I know she can put it in. I try to curve it in so it’s an easier angle for her.”

Jacinto and Kumasaka are both four-year varsity starters.

Kaiser (9-1-1) will face Campbell for third place today at 7 p.m. at Moanalua.

The Marauders had the three best scoring opportunities in the first half courtesy of Jacinto.

In the 15th minute, Jacinto’s 35-yard free kick went just wide right.

In the 32nd, her shot from 25 yards was saved by Kaiser goalkeeper Shore Carlbom, who dove to her left.

Three minutes later, Jacinto placed a 20-yard free kick off the crossbar.

The Cougars’ best scoring opportunities came in the second half.

In the 54th, Rory Matsumoto-Hussey ran onto an errant clear attempt by a Marauders defender just in front of the goal. She couldn’t get into position to fire off a shot and the ball was knocked away.

In the 77th, Emma-Rose Parker’s free kick just outside the penalty box off left side sailed just over the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Waipahu nearly scored when Jacinto’s free kick from 27 yards went just right.

In the 84th, Jacinto received a cross just in front of the goal and her shot was saved by Carlbom.

“I was so close, first half, second half, overtime. I was inches away,” Jacinto said.

With the final seconds ticking off the clock in the first 10-minute overtime period, Kaiser’s Alessia Costa took a through ball, moved in all alone on goal and sent a shot wide right.

As for not being able to be on the air Saturday, Murakami said: “That’s something I finally get to say, ‘Hey, you got to find someone else.’ Every year we’ve been teetering, ‘Am I going to be able to do it or not.’ So I feel good about being able to say I can’t do it for once.”