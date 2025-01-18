Letter: Ban gas leaf blowers for health and environment

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

You or someone you know may suffer with lupus. One of the hardships for lupus patients is inflammation of the tissue lining the lungs. The gas mixture spewed from leaf blowers is extremely toxic. Closing your windows won’t help.

To avoid a crippling flare-up, I take a walk on Saturdays and Sundays, as neighbors on each side have leaf blower service.

Some states have banned gas leaf blowers in their effort for cleaner air. Isn’t Hawaii on a mission for cleaner air, too? Maybe a ban in residential areas? Protect your lungs, lupus sufferers.

Linda Lorne

Pupukea

