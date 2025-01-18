Letter: DOJ report on Jan. 6 attack consequential

Disappointed that your news coverage of one of the most consequential Department of Justice reports on Donald Trump’s election interference merited only two small paragraphs in the Wednesday paper (“Trump faced a conviction in election case, report finds,” Star-Advertiser, Around the World, Jan. 15). Had Trump not been elected in November there were substantial grounds to convict him on trying to overturn the 2020 election of President Joe Biden. That’s very important news, whether or not the charges were dropped because of DOJ’s policy toward presidents.

Some of us care what happened especially on Jan. 6, 2021. So now we’re supposed to forget all that and just go on as if nothing happened?

Mary Rydell

Kaimuki

