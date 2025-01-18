Letter: Selfish driver makes own parking spot, flouts rules

Some of Hawaii’s residents never fail to surprise me, unfortunately not in a good way.

In preparation of the Sony Open in Hawaii, restricted parking stands were put out four to five blocks out from the Waialae Country Club. Street parking is apparently highly sought after despite free parking and shuttle service from Kahala and Hunakai parks. Resident drivers have to deal with cars parked on and around street corners and at stop signs, creating hazardous conditions.

Saturday was a first. A man got out of his car, went over to the sign and presumably read the notice, picked up the sign and moved it to the other side of the street. Ta-da, instant parking. No shame. After all, it’s all about them and as long as they’re happy, that’s what counts.

Catherine Sorensen

Kahala

