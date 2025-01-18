Letter: Take officials to task on fireworks enforcement

Saturday, January 18, 2025
Gov. Josh Green has stated, “Enough is enough.” It’s time to hold to account all those persons responsible for keeping these illegal fireworks out of Hawaii. That includes the governor, county mayors, police chiefs, prosecutors — state, county and federal — and any other responsible individuals who are being paid to stop this activity.
They need to do their jobs appropriately.
Richard Ching
Kuliouou
