Mold and cracks grow all over the exterior of the Central Fire Station in Hilo in 2023.

Hawaii County firefighters will vacate the Central Fire Station in downtown Hilo as early as this spring while the nearly 90-year-old building undergoes long- overdue repairs.

The office of Mayor Kimo Alameda announced Wednesday that the county has signed a five-year lease for a property on Kilauea Avenue — the former YWCA, between Kekuanaoa and Lanikaula streets — to serve as a temporary station while the renovation of the Central Fire Station is underway.

The Central Fire Station, on the corner of Kinoole and Ponahawai streets, was built in 1939 and is plagued by problems such as mold, a leaking roof, cracks in the facade and more. Despite this, it houses eight personnel per shift and five vehicles, including a firetruck and an advanced life support ambulance.

That personnel and equipment will move to the Kilauea site on or after April 1, which is when the lease for the temporary location takes effect. The lease could be extended twice by five years.

Once the relocation happens, the county Department of Public Works’ Building Division will begin repair work at the Central Fire Station, including replacing the roof, repairing the plaster work on the exterior walls, removing most of the plaster from the ceilings and more.

Tom Callis, spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said the repairs are estimated to cost $3.5 million and could begin by the summer, with an estimated completion time in about a year.

Once the renovations are complete, Callis said there will be an assessment about the future of the Central Fire Station building to determine a new potential permanent site. He said the temporary Kilauea location will not be one of those potential sites.

Before the relocation, however, the county also must ensure the temporary site is fit to house the Fire Department personnel. Callis said the funds earmarked for that are “not to exceed $800,000” and come from money awarded under the federal American Rescue Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work to be completed at the Kilauea location includes fixing the dormitories, renovating the bathrooms, electrical and kitchen upgrades, installing a generator and more, Callis said.

As the repairs are underway, Callis said “people won’t notice any difference” in Fire Department service or response times.

“The Central Fire Station has served as a cornerstone of our island’s emergency response for over 80 years,” said Hawaii Fire Chief Kazuo Todd in a statement. “While these repairs are necessary to preserve its legacy, our focus remains on ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality service to the community.

“This temporary relocation allows our dedicated personnel to operate safely and effectively as we prepare the station for future use.”