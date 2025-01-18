Talented twosome steals the show in Polynesian Bowl

Team Makai’s Dakorien Moore (1) is brought down by Team Mauka’s J’Zavien Currence (5) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.

Team Mauka’s Aaron Gregory (4) is tackled by Team Makai’s Simeon Caldwell (7) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.

Team Makai’s Dasaahn Brame (17) is hoisted in the air by a teammate after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.

Husan Longstreet and Dakorien Moore may not have played together all their lives, but they simply looked like it on Friday night.

The Big Ten-bound players connected on a miraculous 75-yard touchdown with 1:40 left as Team Makai edged Team Mauka 28-21 in the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium.

Longstreet, a USC signee, passed for 278 yards and four TDs with no picks. He completed 15 of 23 attempts.

Moore, an Oregon signee, finished the all-star exhibition with six receptions for 130 yards and two TDs.

Team Mauka had just tied the game on a touchdown pass from Antwann Hill Jr. to Tristen Keys. On the next play from scrimmage, Team Makai went to a bread-and-butter play, play-action rollout by the nimble Longstreet. He was cornered, however, by a defensive end, stopped on a dime and launched a rainbow spiral to the 20-yard line, roughly 60 yards away.

Moore was tightly covered by two defenders. He leaped high and somehow hauled the pass in, then beat both defensive backs to the right pylon untouched to complete the play.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The only snafu was the spontaneous celebration in the end zone, when honorary captain Travis Hunter of Colorado accidentally tripped Moore while going for a mid-air high-five.

Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele guided Team Mauka to a game-opening TD drive, and engineered the final drive. Mauka drove to the Makai 20-yard line, but as Sagapolutele escaped pressure and raced toward the right sideline, his pass over the middle was intercepted by defensive back Simeon Caldwell (The Bolles School, Fla.) with 35 seconds remaining to end the comeback try.

Sagapolutele is enrolled at Cal but returned home for the bowl game. He passed for 177 yards (12 for 17).

“First and foremost, all glory to my Lord and savior Jesus for blessing me with an injury-free game. Getting to meet new guys, play at the highest level with the top of the tops, best of the best. To complete passes in this game was a blessing,” Sagapolutele said. “Really, you just put the ball up and our receivers will grab it. They make my job a lot easier. There’s great DBs, too.”

Moore played for Texas powerhouse Duncanville.

“It’s a blessing just to be out here, feeling the love from all the people,” Moore said.

The teams had walk-through practices without much full-speed 11-on-11 work during a busy week of sightseeing and celebration. Longstreet was smooth, elusive and one step ahead. Part Randall Cunningham, part Kurt Warner. The five-star playmaker from Centennial (Calif.) is as pinpoint a passer as they come.

“Before the (game-winning) play we were on the sideline and Dakorien told me to throw it to him,” Longstreet said.

The game had plenty of offensive action in the first half, but defense was the theme after intermission. Makai defensive lineman Deuce Geralds had three sacks and was named defensive MVP of the game. Longstreet and Moore shared offensive MVP honors.

The exhibition-game format included restrictions. One was no blitzing allowed. Geralds, wearing No. 22, looked more like an edge linebacker, using his burst and closing speed to thwart a talented Mauka offense. Geralds played for Collins Hill (Ga.) and is unsigned.

“After I saw that play by Dakorian and Husan, I knew we have to stop (Team Mauka), go out there and make a stand,” Geralds said. “I’m just glad for this opportunity. Every day, I just try to play every game my hardest. I do my homework and I’m dedicated to the game and my team. It’s a blessing to be in Hawaii and play with all these stars.”

A number of Hawaii’s top seniors played, as well as one junior, Kahuku defensive back Madden Soliai. Saint Louis two-sport standout Pupu Sepulona was busy every day hustling from Polynesian Bowl practice in the morning to basketball practice in the afternoon.

“I felt really good going in there with confidence, knowing guys in the NFL and college would be watching us. I got to showcase my talent and it all paid off,” Sepulona said.

Team Makai scored on the first series of the game on Longstreet’s 11-yard play-action toss to Moore in the back of the end zone.

Moments later, Sagapolutele fired a quick strike to Winston Watkins, who raced to the pylon for an 8-yard TD.

Longstreet answered with a 16-yard TD pass to tight end Dasaahn Brame for a 14-7 Makai lead in the final minute of the first quarter.

Tennessee commit George McIntyre entered and connected with Watkins for a 14-yard TD pass to tie the game.

Longstreet’s third TD pass came with 22 seconds left in the first half. He found Missouri commit Donovan Olugbode for a 21-yard TD for a 21-14 Makai lead.

After a scoreless third quarter, Mauka tied it at 21 on Hill’s 11-yard TD strike to Tennessee commit Tristen Keys with 1:56 remaining.