Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, January 18, 2025 69° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Talented twosome steals the show in Polynesian Bowl

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 11:52 p.m.

Editors' PicksPrep sports

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER Team Makai’s Dasaahn Brame (17) is hoisted in the air by a teammate after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER

Team Makai’s Dasaahn Brame (17) is hoisted in the air by a teammate after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER Team Mauka’s Aaron Gregory (4) is tackled by Team Makai’s Simeon Caldwell (7) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER

Team Mauka’s Aaron Gregory (4) is tackled by Team Makai’s Simeon Caldwell (7) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER Team Makai’s Dakorien Moore (1) is brought down by Team Mauka’s J’Zavien Currence (5) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER

Team Makai’s Dakorien Moore (1) is brought down by Team Mauka’s J’Zavien Currence (5) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER Team Makai’s Dasaahn Brame (17) is hoisted in the air by a teammate after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER Team Mauka’s Aaron Gregory (4) is tackled by Team Makai’s Simeon Caldwell (7) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER Team Makai’s Dakorien Moore (1) is brought down by Team Mauka’s J’Zavien Currence (5) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.