Talented twosome steals the show in Polynesian Bowl
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER
Team Makai’s Dasaahn Brame (17) is hoisted in the air by a teammate after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER
Team Mauka’s Aaron Gregory (4) is tackled by Team Makai’s Simeon Caldwell (7) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTiSER
Team Makai’s Dakorien Moore (1) is brought down by Team Mauka’s J’Zavien Currence (5) during the first half of the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium at Kamahemaha Schools Kapalama on Friday.