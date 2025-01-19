Letter: Bill aims to cleanse toxic workplaces

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

When we experience false accusations, sabotage or repeated verbal abuse, we suffer from a toxic work environment. Nearly 50 million U.S. workers have experienced workplace bullying and mobbing, yet most employers see those who report it as a threat.

We see the effects of workplace abuse as cancer, heart disease, broken marriages, unmet children’s needs, lost earning potential and suicides.

Workplace abuse disproportionately harms women, people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals and those with disabilities. Anti-discrimination law has proven ineffective at disrupting the status quo over the last several decades.

Lawmakers have an opportunity to strengthen protections for workers by addressing behaviors that reinforce exploitation and inequity.

Senate Bill 7, the Healthy Workplace Act, will allow employees in Hawaii to file a legal claim for a toxic work environment and hold employers accountable for their work environments. No one should feel unsafe at work.

Debra Falzoi

Kapaa, Kauai

