Column: Talking about housing is easy, building is hard part

Of the many questions about living in Hawaii, the one that is the hardest to answer is how can you afford to live in here — one of the most expensive spots in the country?

The state’s 76 legislators gathering last week in the Capitol to open the 2025 legislative session are searching to answers to the questions of housing, affordability and security as they go about living in the islands.

Senate President Ron Kouchi hit the right spot when he zeroed in on housing as the issue that rises above all others when talking about the cost of simply being in Hawaii.

“We need to get through the permitting process and build the units faster because this housing affects everything we’re trying to do in this economy, everything in what we’re trying to do in creating a better life for all of us here in Hawaii,” Kouchi said in his speech before opening-ceremony crowds at the Capitol.

The housing problem is part of living in Hawaii, and there has not been an elected Hawaii governor who didn’t have a plan for housing Hawaii citizens. From the days of Republican Gov. William Quinn and his successful opponent John A. Burns, Hawaii politicians have talked housing.

Just last week, newly- elected House Speaker Nadine Nakamura sounded the same notes: housing that local families can afford would be the biggest worry for Hawaii’s middle-income residents.

Also Gov. Josh Green, an early supporter of increasing housing help, has proposed adding $250 million to the state’s Rental Housing Revolving Fund over the next two years. That money would go to develop 2,000 apartment units across the state, according to an Associated Press report.

Last year’s Legislature set the groundwork for another attempt to spur on housing development.

This year Kouchi, according to a television report from the Capitol, noted that Green and leaders in both the House and Senate are in agreement that more housing legislation is needed.

“Whatever we can do to reduce the cost of and create more affordable housing, especially for working families, is a huge priority,” Green said in the broadcast.

Green is set to give his State of the State speech on Tuesday, and he is expected to continue his lobbying for more intensive development of new housing plans.

The question, however, is neither the need nor the desire. The issue for the Legislature regarding affordable housing in Hawaii is simply how much, and when can you build it.

Richard Borreca writes On Politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.