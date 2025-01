Illegal fireworks lit up Chinatown and Honolulu Harbor on New Year’s Day.

State legislators have introduced a new round of fireworks-related bills in the aftermath of the New Year’s fireworks disaster in Aliamanu that killed four people, including a 3-year-old child, and injured dozens more.

Every year bills are introduced aimed at controlling the barrage of illegal pyrotechnics shipped into the islands that regularly maim — and sometimes kill — New Year’s revelers while also igniting brush and structure fires.

In 2023, legislators nixed nearly a dozen fireworks-related bills but did create the state Department of Law Enforcement, which would be involved in statewide enforcement under several bills under consideration this session.

Gov. Josh Green and state senators and representatives are under enormous pressure to take action after a “cake bomb” loaded with illegal fireworks exploded at 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day on Keaka Drive in the Salt Lake area, killing three women and a child and maiming and disfiguring a number of adults and children. Among those suffering fatal injuries in the blast were 3-year-old Cassius Ramos-Benigno; Carmelita Benigno, 61; Nelie Ibarra, 58; and Jennifer Van, 23.

In a separate incident, Jayson Ramos, 20, died Dec. 31 from a fireworks explosion on Lukela Lane in Kalihi.

In the early days of the new legislative session, state legislators have introduced several bills designed to crack down on illegal pyrotechnics using various approaches.

They include:

>> House Bill 806, which would fund Honolulu Police Department and state Department of Law Enforcement sting operations on Oahu to enforce fireworks ordinances and laws. Any state or county employee, former employee or retiree convicted of being involved would lose half of their pension.

>> HB 607 would make it a class A felony for causing “serious bodily injury or death resulting from fireworks.”

>> HB 550 would allow law enforcement to use aerial drone footage to serve as probable cause for an arrest, and also would provide funding for the Department of Law Enforcement to buy drones to monitor illegal fireworks activity.

>> Senate Bill 413 would allow for civil lawsuits against anyone who aids or abets violations of fireworks laws.

>> HB 608 would create a shipping inspection program and require reports to the Legislature on its progress. In 2023, a county, state and federal task force seized about 93.5 tons of illegal pyrotechnics, which dropped to about 24 tons in 2024.

>> SB 611 would make it illegal to sell, import or use commercial-grade fireworks for personal use.

>> SB 476 would increase the amount of fines for fireworks violations starting July 1, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

>> SB 999 would create civil penalties and asset forfeiture for using or selling illegal fireworks. The measure also proposes to create a community safety education program.

>> SB 302 and HB 414 would outlaw the sale or use of consumer fireworks without a “cultural use” permit on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Fourth of July.