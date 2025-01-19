Hokule‘a resumes statewide sail with rare Pearl Harbor visit
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hokule’a crew members drape lei on the bow of the canoe after a welcome ceremony for their arrival in Pearl Harbor on Saturday.
Hokule’a and her crew pull into Rainbow Bay Marina in Pearl Harbor on Saturday as they resume their statewide tour leading up to the canoe’s 50th anniversary in March.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander Capt. Sam White helps pull in the Hokule’a as it docks at Rainbow Bay Marina at Pearl Harbor Saturday.
Navy Region Hawaii commander Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett drinks kava offered to him during a welcome ceremony for the Hokule’a and its crew after their arrival in Pearl Harbor on Saturday.