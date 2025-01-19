Maui businesses hope for a return to Lahaina
Leilani’s head prep cook Zulma Sanchez (right) and staffer Richie Ganoot review the daily prep list as they near the end of their shift Monday. Both are former Kimo’s employees who were reassigned to Leilani’s after the wildfires.
Leilani’s server Jessica Lorenzo (left) and General Manager Jason Donez hold a fundraising T-shirt at the Kaanapali restaurant Monday.
Leilani’s on the Beach bartender Kia Kenolio mixes a drink Monday.
Leilani’s on the Beach General Manager Jason Donez said the Kaanapali eatery and TS’s other Maui restaurants, Hula Grill and Duke’s, absorbed as many Kimo’s workers as wanted to return to work, but hopes that someday soon Kimo’s will return to Lahaina.
Leilani’s on the Beach server Sabrina Acevedo delivers drinks at the landmark Kaanapali restaurant Monday.