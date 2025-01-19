Hawaii Beat: UH water polo, diving and Chaminade basketball

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

No. 5 UH water polo splits vs. ranked teams

The No. 5 University of Hawaii women’s water polo team opened its season in Fresno, Calif., on Saturday by splitting two matches against ranked teams at the Fresno State Polopalooza.

The Rainbow Wahine opened the day with a 15-6 win over No. 18 San Jose State at the Fresno State Aquatics Center. Hawaii got four goals from Bernadette Doyle, tying her career high. Jordan Wedderburn and freshman Ema Vernoux added three goals apiece. Tara Logan, Stevilyn Griffin, Silvanne Slot, Esmee Roijen and Raha Peiravani netted a goal apiece.

On defense, goalkeeper Daisy Logtens made six saves.

Late Saturday, Hawaii fell to No. 2 Stanford, 12-7. Morgan Rios led the Rainbow Wahine with two goals, but Ryann Neushul scored six for the Cardinal. Doyle, Griffin, Roijen, Vernoux and Roni Perlman also scored for UH.

The Rainbow Wahine play an exhibition against fourth-ranked Cal on today’s final day of the Polopalooza, then make their home debut Friday hosting Loyola Marymount to open the Rainbow Invitational at Lower Campus’ Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Hawaii diver Tamayo second at Cal event

Juan Ramirez Tamayo finished second Saturday in the Men’s Platform at the Cal Invitational with a score of 310.30.

Joshua Thai of California won the event with a score of 357.00. Jesco Helling of Utah was right behind Tamayo in third at 310.15.

Paulsens lead Point Loma past Chaminade

Zack Paulsen scored 23 points and brother Tyce added 20 Saturday as the No. 21 Point Loma men’s basketball team beat visiting Chaminade 97-84 at Golden Gymnasium in San Diego.

Roland Banks II led Chaminade (12-6, 6-5 PacWest) with 24 points and Amound Anderson added 23 in the loss to the first-place Sea Lions (16-4, 9-1).