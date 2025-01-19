Las Vegas Advisor:Huge retail center offers spectacular views

Las Vegas’ first big opening of 2025 has arrived with the completion of construction on Blvd, the massive four-story, 400,000-square-foot retail, dining and entertainment project on the Strip. Located across Aria in the space that was formerly the Hawaiian Marketplace, Blvd’s tenants will open throughout the year. One of the highlights is an 8,000-square-foot In-N-Out Burger that will be the second largest in the chain and have a patio overlooking the Strip, though that’s not expected until 2026. Overlook, an outside seating area at the top of Blvd with a stunning Strip view, is open now and free to access.

Parking adjustment: A little more than a year after opening, Fontainebleau has ratcheted down its free-parking policy. The original four hours free for everyone has been reduced to one hour free for out-of-towners and three hours for locals. Beyond that, it’s $20 to park for up to 24 hours. Hotel guests, and silver-tier and above Fontainebleau Rewards members still park for free.

No whiskey: Whiskey Pete’s Hotel-Casino, located in Primm about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas, and the first casino encountered on the drive in from Los Angeles, has closed. The owner says it’s temporary while it works on “developing amenities that will better fit our new and current customers.” Primm’s other two casinos, Buffalo Bills and Primm Valley Resort, remain open.

Question: What are the details of this year’s Las Vegas Advisor coupon book?

Answer: The 2025 Member Rewards Book features 70 deals with discounts on restaurants, bars and hotel rooms, along with several valuable gambling bonuses for slots, video poker, table games and bingo. It’s the best Las Vegas incentive package available from any source; you can see the entire list at the website listed below.

