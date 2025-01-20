Letter: Did Biden or Trump tip scale in Gaza ceasefire?

It was announced that a ceasefire and partial hostage release by Hamas has been agreed to. Many will immediately jump to praise President Joe Biden for what must be his hard work and negotiations for this miraculous event.

On Jan. 20, 1981, only minutes after President Ronald Reagan was sworn in, Iran released 52 American hostages after 444 days in captivity. Was this too a miraculous event or was it acknowledgment by Iran that if they didn’t release them, Reagan would surely make them wish they had?

President-elect Donald J. Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20 and has promised Hamas and others that “all hell will break out” in the Middle East if the hostages in Palestine are not released before he becomes president. A coincidence, or fear of what might happen?

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

