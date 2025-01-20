Letter: Keep kupuna on lower floors in case of fire

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Stairwells are the only means of egress during an evacuation from a fire in a high-rise building. Elevators will be “captured” by the fire department for personnel and equipment. Stairwells will be congested and “slip, trip and fall” conditions will likely occur.

As a kupuna, my ability to egress a high-rise building is significantly slower than when I was a first- responder firefighter.

Evacuating occupants will not have breathing apparatus or safety gear. In a Waikiki hotel fire, guests evacuated and congested the stairwells carrying their suitcases and shopping bags. A fall would’ve been tragic.

Serious preplanning must be done for those who are confined to walkers, wheelchairs and those who require caregiver assistance. With emphasis on affordable housing, perhaps the lowest floors should be set aside for kupuna. It’s all about life safety.

James Kimo Hugho

Maunalani Heights

