Off the news: With much to gain, Trump warms to crypto

President Donald Trump, inaugurated today, plans to issue an executive order naming cryptocurrency a “national imperative or priority” and creating a “crypto advisory council” composed of industry insiders, Bloomberg reports. The order would direct government agencies to work with the industry, marking “a sea change” from the Biden administration, which launched investigations and fraud charges against some industry figures.

The move stands to benefit Trump: crypto finance project World Liberty Financial, which made news for reallocating $61.4 million in assets last week, was co-founded by sons Don Jr. and Eric. The president, while not an owner, is listed as “chief crypto advocate.”