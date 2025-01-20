On the Move: Jan. 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025
72°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
11:43 p.m.
Business
Janet Davis
Amy Higa
Bianca Kahele-Fontanilla
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
IQ 360 has announced the following promotions:
>> Janet Davis to senior account manager. Davis has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and communications, specializing in health care communications, strategic branding, public relations and earned media coverage.
>> Amy Higa to
account manager. Higa is experienced in brand awareness and client reputation management and is a winner of the Bronze Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of America and the PRSA Hawaii Koa Hammer Award for her previous work in social media strategy.
>> Bianca Kahele-Fontanilla to senior account executive.
Kahele-Fontanilla, with experience in marketing and strategic communications, specializes in news and media relations, storytelling and multimedia production.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!