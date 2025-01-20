On the Move: Jan. 20, 2025

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

IQ 360 has announced the following promotions:

>> Janet Davis to senior account manager. Davis has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and communications, specializing in health care communications, strategic branding, public relations and earned media coverage.

>> Amy Higa to account manager. Higa is experienced in brand awareness and client reputation management and is a winner of the Bronze Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of America and the PRSA Hawaii Koa Hammer Award for her previous work in social media strategy.

>> Bianca Kahele-­Fontanilla to senior account executive. Kahele-Fontanilla, with experience in marketing and strategic communications, specializes in news and media relations, storytelling and multimedia production.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.