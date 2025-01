Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager ran against UCLA at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Warriors fell to the Bruins 16-13.

Neither torrential rain nor an equipment-delivery glitch could dampen Brayden Schager’s pursuit of happiness.

The former University of Hawaii starting quarterback started, completing seven of 10 passes, in Sunday’s Trillion Tropical Bowl at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“I had fun, it was a good time,” said Schager, who played in only the first two series of the first quarter. “The practices were the main thing, anyway.”

Similar to most all-star games, the highlights were the interviews with NFL scouts, the 7-on-7 drills and scrimmage-like sessions, and the two practices leading to Sunday’s game.

Schager measured at slightly taller taller than 6 feet 2 with his weight at 217 pounds.

During UH’s road trips last season, as many as 15 NFL scouts attended practices to monitor Schager’s arm strength and release, as well as gain insights from the Rainbow Warrior coaches.

Schager said he met with several NFL scouts after arriving in town last week. Schager also proved he fully recovered from a sprained MCL in his left knee that kept him from playing in the Warriors’ Nov. 30 season finale against New Mexico. The injury did not require surgery, and Schager mended through intensive physical therapy.

“It feels good to be healthy,” Schager said.

Also on the Tropical Bowl roster was Schager’s former UH teammates Steven McBride and Cam Lockridge. After a breakout season with the Warriors in 2023, McBride, a Kansas transfer, did not meet an NCAA eligibility requirement to play last season. McBride remained on scholarship and practiced all season with the Warriors. McBride played sparingly on Sunday, but impressed in practices. Lockridge was a UH cornerback for two seasons before transferring to Fresno State in January 2022.

There was a glitch in which Schager’s UH gear was mis-directed in the delivery from Hawaii. UH equipment specialist Al Ginoza then contacted South Florida, which provided a blank helmet, pants and pads for Schager. Schager’s parents picked up the gear from South Florida. Ginoza had helped USF, which played in the 2024 Hawaii Bowl.

“It was crazy,” Schager said, “but I was able to use stuff from South Florida, and we got it all figured out.”

The start of the bowl was delayed because of the torrential rain. But after it cleared, Schager led his team to a touchdown on the opening drive. Schager completed a couple passes to Fresno State receiver Mac Dalena. San Diego State’s Marquez Cooper capped the drive with a touchdown run.

In the second series, Schager’s 40-yard completion to the 3-yard line was nullified because of a penalty.

Schager will now return to Fort Myers, Fla., to train at the X3 facility for the next six weeks ahead UH’s pro day in March.