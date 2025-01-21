Letter: Get Homeland Security involved on fireworks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Since fireworks are not made in Hawaii, any that do come into the state must travel either interstate or internationally by either boat or airplane. That means the fireworks MUST cross state and international boundaries. That would seem to make the unlawful shipping a federal law violation and therefore, subject to federal investigation and prosecution.
So how about the Department of Homeland Security start handling this problem instead of raiding game rooms? Seems like this would be a better use of their “authority.”
James Pritchett
Pahoa, Hawaii island
