Letter: Kapolei should become destination medical hub

Several years ago, someone had the idea to make Oahu a destination for people from the Far East for extraordinary health and medical care. It would provide another economic engine for our otherwise tourist-dependent state. I’m not certain where that idea went.

Now that the rail has almost made its way to the airport, and knowing Oahu’s desire to make Kapolei a vibrant “second city,” perhaps we should be contacting successful large medical organizations — like the Mayo Clinic and MD Anderson Cancer Center — to partner with us on such a project.

I visualize a giant, sprawling campus with housing for medical doctors, staff and visitors. Specialists would (joyfully) visit for three months at a time. People would come from all over the Far East, traveling directly from the airport to the welcoming modern clinic. Hawaii will become famous for more than its beaches and beautiful weather.

Terry Joiner

Kahala

