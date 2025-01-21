Letter: Landfill raises concerns about water, fruit brand

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Dole brand and Hawaii-grown pineapples are iconic and known throughout the world. It’s been part of Hawaii’s landscape since James Dole established the Hawaiian Pineapple Company (now Dole Food Co.) in 1901.

It’s essential to the visitor industry, with the Dole Plantation Visitor Center being the state’s No. 2 visitor attraction after the Arizona Memorial.

Placing a landfill in its pineapple fields will cause irreparable harm to the Dole brand and the pineapples it represents. The site of the proposed landfill is just off the circle-island corridor frequented by visitors. In this age of social media, the word will spread that toxic waste is being stored in the fields that produce Hawaii’s iconic fruit.

According to the marketing profession, perception is reality in the minds of consumers.

Besides putting the aquifer at risk, the landfill will negatively impact the Dole brand and the sale of pineapples that supports jobs.

Dan Nakasone

Wahiawa

