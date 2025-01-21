Letter: ‘West Wing’ reminds of ideals worth aspiring to

I just watched Episode One of “The West Wing,” which was filmed in 1995. It reminded me of the seven great seasons it ran, and my anxiously awaiting the next week’s episode to see what would happen next.

While fictionalized about the president of the United States and his staff, this series reminded me of what our country has been and still is. While the current president is, in my opinion, the antithesis of the character played in “The West Wing,” let us remember that this is temporary and will pass.

Let us all recall what moves us and makes us proud: our country and the many people who still hold to the principles and character that makes our country great.

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

