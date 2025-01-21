Off the news: Citizen David free of UH duties

David Lassner has ended his 47-year career at the University of Hawaii and has dabbled his toes into the world of podcasting. Lassner last week marked his last day before retirement, finishing his run as UH president, by recording a time-stamp for the NPR Politics Podcast. He didn’t state his last name in the episode, which appeared in apps Thursday, but there’s only one UH President David.

He also didn’t state his retirement plans beyond that he’s “probably at the beach,” but sounded happy about that. Podcast hosts sounded envious.