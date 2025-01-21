Off the news: Queen’s Surf seawall, walkway under repair

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Nearly a year after coastal erosion took out a stretch of seawall and walkway at a popular Waikiki beachfront spot, work will start today under a $3.75 million repair job.

Work will restore a segment of the Queen’s Surf Beach seawall and adjacent promenade walkway in Kapiolani Park; the seawall was damaged in early 2024, followed by the walkway collapse in May due to powerful South Shore swells.

Repairs are expected to take up to six months, so all should use caution when in the area.