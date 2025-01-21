Kokua Line: What’s in barcode on back of driver’s license?

Question: Can you find out what is on the back of a state ID and driver’s license card? I see a barcode and a mashed symbol. What information is in it, and is it sensitive? An entity is asking me to photo-send it, front and back.

Answer: The longer, wider barcode running horizontally along the top of the back of the card, which you described as a mashed symbol, “contains all applicant data” from the front of the card, according to an infographic from Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. This would include name, address, height, weight, eye color, etc., in a machine-readable format.

The stacked linear barcode style is called PDF417 and is commonly used in identification cards. PDF stands for portable data file and 417 refers to the code’s pattern.

The shorter, narrower vertical barcode contains the card’s sequential serial number, which also is listed in numeric form, the infographic says.

“The information in the barcodes has been a feature on the back of the Hawaii driver’s license since Feb. 1, 2010, when the current card design was rolled out statewide,” Harold Nedd, a spokesperson for CSD, said in an email.

You didn’t mention which entity had asked you to submit photos of the front and back of your license or ID, but be careful. Although legitimate entities might request this information to verify your identity, there are bad actors, too, including scammers who impersonate legitimate agencies.

If you received this instruction while trying to create an online account with the Social Security Administration, as several readers have mentioned recently, be sure you started the process on the SSA website, at ssa.gov/myaccount. When you click on “create an account,” you will be prompted to use either the login.gov or ID.me serv­ice, and should read the explanations about security and privacy before proceeding.

Q: Is there a place to read all of President Trump’s executive actions from the first day? I went to the White House website but saw a movie playing on the whole screen.

A: Yes, go to white house.gov/presidential- actions for links to five pages of executive orders Trump issued Monday. A video loop you described was playing on the White House website’s home page; you needed to click out of the video to see the site’s menu.

Leeward roadwork

The state Department of Transportation issued an update about Leeward transportation projects:

>> Maipalaoa Bridge project: “Crews are currently conducting a single- lane closure on westbound Farrington Highway, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to complete guardrail installations on the mauka side of the bridge. There will be a final inspection of the project, to be scheduled at a later date, which will generate a list of tasks to be performed to bring the project to completeness. … All work will be performed as daytime work.”

>> Waianae Community Emergency Access Road (WCEAR) — Paakea Road: Construction is in the planning phase. “HDOT has gained environmental clearances and continues to work on the land acquisition portion of the planning phase, which is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2025. Construction on this project expected to begin in Summer 2025.”

>> Makaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A Replacement Project: Major construction wrapped up Sept. 30, and crews have been finishing punch-list items such as reseeding hydro-mulch areas and installing gates and adjusting fences.

Mahalo

I attended the past craft fair at the Blaisdell Center with my mom. When we reached my car, I realized that I didn’t have my phone, and frantically looked for it. I called my phone, and a guy answered it, saying he found my phone and was ready to turn it in to security. I ran downstairs and offered a reward, but he refused. He was so humble, so I gave him a hug! I am so thankful and happy that the aloha spirit lives on! A big mahalo to that kind gentleman! — Forever Grateful

