Silverswords women get 2 double-doubles

Chaminade’s women’s basketball team rallied Monday for a 65-56 win over Concordia University Irvine at CU Arena in Irvine, Calif., that snapped the Silverswords’ three-game losing streak.

In the process of the come-from-behind victory, the Silverswords (6-12, 5-7 PacWest) came within a rebound of three players collecting double-doubles.

Sameera Elmasri had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Kali Jones added 12 and 14. Morgan Escobedo scored 16 points with nine rebounds while making three steals and assisting on three baskets.

Chaminade trailed 52-45 with 5:51 remaining in the game, but went on a 15-2 run to top the Golden Eagles (2-15, 1-9).

Men’s rally falls short

Jamir Thomas led Chaminade’s men with 16 points off the bench, but the Silverswords (12-7, 6-6 PacWest) could not overcome a 26-point deficit and lost 77-73 at Concordia-Irvine (10-7, 5-5).